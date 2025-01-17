PTI founder vowed to play till the last ball, says Faisal Chaudhry

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has vowed to keep fighting, saying he will play till the last ball is bowled as he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were convicted in the £190m Al-Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported.

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry quoted Imran Khan as saying that he would play till the last ball is bowled and would emerge victorious.

Faisal Chaudhry was talking to the media after the meeting with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail.

He said that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are resolute and unwavering in their commitment, adding that the PTI founder has made it clear that he will not bow to the dictatorship no matter how long he remains in jail.

PTI lawyer said that Bushra Bibi, in particular, is in high spirits and standing firmly by Imran Khan’s side.

Today, the accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were present.

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.

The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has announced to challenge the accountability court verdict.

Talking to newsmen after the verdict, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said his party will challenge the verdict against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the high court in few days.

Gohar said Imran Khan was seen smiling when the verdict was being announced.