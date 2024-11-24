PTI Founder wants to burn country for his ego: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal has said the Holi of blood being played in Kurram and Parachinar but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s CM focusing his attention over assailing Punjab and Islamabad.

Planning Minister said that the PTI’s founder intending to burn the country into the furnace of his ego and vengeance.

Ahsan Iqbal was commenting over the PTI’s protest call to reach Islamabad. “He wants to win the NRO from foreign forces”, he said.

“PTI is not the party of change, but a social media drama lacking any sense of reality,” he said.

He said that the PTI has been the name of an individual’s ego and his lust for power.

PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that the PTI’s protest call has ended in failure. “By creating hardships for people, they are claiming to achieve their objectives”, he said.

He also claimed that the PTI’s local leaders have presented themselves for arrest to avoid the party’s sit-in call.

“The PTI can do nothing except worsening conditions of the country,” he added.