PTI founder’s bail pleas rejected in three May 9 cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail pleas in three cases pertaining to May 9 riots including the attack on Jinnah House, ARY News reported.

The judge Khalid Arshad announced his verdict reserved on three separate bail pleas on July 6. The court had reserved the verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides, the prosecution and the defence.

Imran Khan had filed bail applications in the Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman Police Station attacks cases.

The ATC ordered the PTI founder to attend the hearing via video link, but the attendance of the former prime minister could not be arranged.

The jail superintendent maintained that Imran Khan’s attendance via video link could not be arranged due to internet issues.

Earlier on May 30, the PTI founder was acquitted in two May 9 violence cases by the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad.

The District and Sessions Court heard the bail pleas, where Judicial Magistrate Omar Shahab announced the verdict on two May 9 cases registered at Shahzad Town Police Station.

The court acquitted the PTI founder in both cases due to insufficient evidence. Imran Khan’s counsel Mirza Asim Beg and Naeem Panjotha had completed their arguments on the bail pleas.

The FIR was registered by an unauthorized person and the PTI founder was charged under Section 109, but no evidence was presented, said the lawyer.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister has been behind bars since August 2023 and was later convicted in Toshakhana, Cipher, and cases Iddat.

Imran Khan’s convictions in the Toshakhana and Cipher cases have been suspended while he is still in prison in the Iddat case.

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Toshakhana case

On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

Iddat case

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case in February this year.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.