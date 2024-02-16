PTI founder’s convictions in cipher, Toshakhana cases challenged

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s convictions in cipher, Toshakhana and ‘un-Islamic’ nikkah case, have been challenged in the Islamabad High Court, ARY News reported.

The pleas were filed by Sardar Latif Khosa advocate in the high court.

Sardar Latif Khosa, confirmed the filing of appeals against the convictions. Khosa stated, “We have filed appeals against the conviction of the PTI founder in both the cipher case and the Toshakhana cases.”

Additionally, an appeal related to the Iddat case has been submitted to the sessions court, Khosa added.

Read more: PTI founder, Qureshi handed 10-year jail term in cipher case

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

Toshakhana case On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case. Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi awarded 14 years imprisonment in Toshakhana case The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million. Nikah case

On February 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case.

Read more: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in Nikah case

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the former prime minister and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.