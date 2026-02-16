PTI founder's one eye has 70% vision with glasses: Azam Nazir Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the PTI Founder’s vision of one eye has been 70 per cent with eyeglasses.

Talking here, law minister said that the party founder’s another eye has healthy 6/6 vision. “There is nothing to worry about,” Tarar said.

He said that the medical team has briefed opposition leaders and personal doctors of the PTI founder about his health.

He said the closure of motorways and G.T. Road has been unconstitutional.

The law minister urged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to follow the constitution and the law. He urged the PTI leadership to ask their government in KP to open the roads.

“I hope the KP government will not block roads on government level,” he said.

“Don’t complain, if federal government will be forced to take action, if the roads were not opened,” Azam Nazir Tarar said.

Law minister said that political stability has been necessary for the economic stability of the country.