PTI leader Dr. Shahid’s murder case takes new turn

LAHORE: The murder case of PTI founding member and private hospital owner Dr. Shahid Siddique has taken a new turn, ARY News reported.

As per details, the son of PTI leader Shahid Siddiq, Qayyum, has been arrested in connection with his father’s murder.

According to police, Qayyum had been planning to kill his father due to a dispute over his marriage. Qayyum had wanted to marry a woman of his choice, but his father had refused.

In January, Qayyum had attacked his father but failed to kill him. He then hired a shooter to kill his father, and the deal was made for 50 lakh rupees, the second attack was carried out for 2 crore rupees.

On the day of the incident, Qayyum was seen riding his car behind his father’s vehicle.

The police have found footage of Qayyum’s car following his father’s vehicle. After the murder, Qayyum had been demanding justice for his father’s killing and even led his father’s funeral prayer.

The police have arrested Qayyum and his accomplice, and further investigation is underway.

READ: PTI’s founding member shot dead in Lahore

On August 2, the founding member of PTI was shot dead outside the mosque in Lahore.

According to the details, a target killing incident was reported in Lahore, in which some unidentified individuals arrived in a vehicle and shot dead Dr. Shahid Siddique, founder member of PTI and owner of a private hospital, after Friday prayer.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the PTI leader was targeted outside Khizra Mosque just after the Friday prayers in Valencia Town, while the unidentified accused manage to flee the scene after murdering Shahid Siddiqui.

Officials stated that at the time of the shooting, his son and driver were also with him, but they remained safe, meanwhile, Dr. Siddiqui suffered with four bullets and died while being transporting to the nearest hospital.

The police collected evidence from the scene and initiated investigation to the case, According to Punjab Police spokesperson, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued an order to arrest the accused immediately.

It is worth mentioning here that PTI leader had a residence in Johar Town and Valencia Town, Lahore.