PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon joins MQM-Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member and former MNA from Karachi Najeeb Haroon on Saturday announced joining MQM-Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The former MNA Najeeb Haroon joined MQM-P after meeting with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The development was also shared by MQM-P senior leader Faisal Sabzwari on his official X handle.

Former SVP of @PTIofficial & MNA Najeeb Haroon joins @MQMPKOfficial.

Najeeb bhai, a self made successful businessman is considered an honest political worker, will be an asset for us. pic.twitter.com/3tpzTS5HJg — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) January 6, 2024

Earlier, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday ahead of the February 8 general elections.

The development came after the duo met former president and PPP’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by PPP, Asif Zardari welcomed Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate, who were former members of MQM’s Rabita Committee, to the party.

During the meeting, the politicians discussed the ‘charter of Karachi’ regarding the development, establishment of peace and security, and friendly environment in the port city.