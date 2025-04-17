PTI fragmented into multiple factions, claims Khawaja Asif

LONDON: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has split into multiple factions, suggesting that the party is deeply fragmented and struggling to maintain unity.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London, Khawaja Asif stated that half of PTI’s representatives in the assemblies have become symbolic allies, and now the party’s founder is forced to search for loyalists to support him.

He firmly stated that even if the PTI founder apologizes, power will not be handed back to him, claiming that he has committed serious offenses against the state and must face the music.

On overseas Pakistanis, Khawaja Asif highlighted the success of recent remittance figures, stating that over $4 billion were sent in March alone.

He called for overseas Pakistanis conventions to be held in various countries, adding that those who previously discouraged remittances have now been humbled.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health, Asif clarified that the purpose of his visit to London was purely medical, noting that Sharif is undergoing regular treatment and their meeting included personal discussions.

In a response to question about Pakistan’s governance model, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged that a hybrid system exists, where political parties and the establishment must work in partnership for the country to progress.