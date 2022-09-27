PTI Funding: Asad Qaiser’s plea against FIA jurisdiction dismissed

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser against the FIA in prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser had challenged jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in prohibited funding case in the high court.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict after completion of arguments of the lawyers.

The PHC bench announced brief verdict in the case today.

The FIA had initiated an inquiry after two bank accounts surfaced in the PTI’s prohibited funding case.

The investigation agency had handed over a questionnaire to former speaker comprising 26 questions and sought details of bank accounts along with sources of income. The bank account in question was disowned by the PTI before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The PTI leader was asked about details regarding tax returns, the source of his income, and bank accounts operated by him individually or jointly.

An ECP three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja in its verdict said that prohibited funding has been proved against the PTI.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party had received funds from foreign nationals.

