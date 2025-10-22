PTI will get stricter response this time in March to Islamabad: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Rana Sanaullah has said that the PTI will get a stricter response than the previous instance when questioned about the opposition party’s announcement to march to Islamabad in ARY News talk show ‘Khabar’.

“If the PTI will arrive to Islamabad, it will get stricter response,” Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said when asked about the government’s response.

“They will not be allowed to cross the Attock Bridge,” PML-N stalwart said. “There will not be any flaw, which happened in the previous time,” he said. “There will be a comprehensive arrangement this time,” he further said.

Replying a question, Rana Sanaullah said, after the speech delivered by Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi, he is running pillar to post for a meeting with the party’s founder. “Why he should be allowed to meet,” he questioned.

He said there is no hope of good from CM Sohail Afridi.