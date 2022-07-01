PTI gets permission for Islamabad’s Parade Ground rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in the federal capital on July 2 at Parade Ground, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the former ruling party was given permission to use the venue of Parade ground by “concerned quarters”.

The NOC was issued in response to an application submitted by the party on June 27 seeking permission to hold a public rally at Parade Ground.

As per NOC, the gathering shall not disturb or disrupt the fundamental rights of citizens of Islamabad and adjoining areas. The gathering shall not block Islamabad Expressway and should end at 12 night (between July 2 and 3).

The participants shall not enter the Red Zone of Islamabad, it further stated.

On Thursday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) Islamabad after the PTI pleaded before the court that the local administration was not issuing permission for their public rally at Parade Ground.

On June 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced organizing a power show in Islamabad’s Parade Ground and called for nationwide protests next week against the ‘imported government’.

Imran Khan, while addressing a news conference at Bani Gala today, said that he is going to organise a power show at Parade Ground next week and asked people to stage protests in major cities across the country.

Comments