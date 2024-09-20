PTI to get conditional permission for Lahore public gathering

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore has decided to permit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public gathering in Lahore but with some caveats, ARY News reported.

The decision includes strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety and order during the event, as confirmed by a spokesperson. Currently, officials are in discussions to finalise the venue for the rally.

Sources indicate that the Kahna Maweshi Mandi (Cattle Market) is being considered as a potential location. PTI had initially requested to hold the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground. However, based on the District Intelligence Committee’s report, alternative locations such as Kahna Cattle Market, Shahpur Kanjran, and Saggian Bridge are also under consideration.

The PTI rally in Lahore led to a deadlock between the opposition leader and the Deputy Commissioner regarding the end time of the rally. The district administration proposed that the rally should conclude by 7 PM, while PTI suggested an end time of 11 PM.

The opposition leader of the Punjab Assembly is currently consulting with his lawyers outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office to resolve this issue.

Read More: PTI announces power show in Lahore

Meanwhile, in preparation for the rally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Meena Khan Afridi has been practising push-ups to energise the party workers. A video of Afridi performing push-ups with PTI workers on the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar has gone viral on social media.

The video was made last evening after Afridi met with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the video, Afridi is seen doing push-ups alongside PTI workers, showcasing their enthusiasm and readiness for the upcoming rally.

Earlier today, over 100 party workers have been arrested by the Punjab Police. As per details, the arrested workers have been taken into preventive detention, with orders issued for their detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

The list of arrested workers includes Aslam Iqbal, Mehmood ur Rasheed’s son Mian Hasan, Mehr Wajid, Waqas Amjad, Nadeem Bara, and 42 others. The police have alleged that the named individuals are involved in spreading unrest and creating law and order issues.

The PTI has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to prevent further arrests and protect their constitutional right to hold peaceful rallies. The PTI’s rally is scheduled to take place on September 21 at Minar-e-Pakistan, with party founder Imran Khan calling for action to assert democratic rights.