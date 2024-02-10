PTI gives call for nationwide protest tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a call for nationwide protest for tomorrow to protect sanctity of vote as independent candidates are in the lead with 102 seats so far, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A meeting of PTI’s core committee meeting was held, which decided to hold ‘peaceful protests’ across the country tomorrow at 02:00pm to protect sanctity of vote.

The meeting also deliberated on election results and future course of plan. The core committee also discussed matters related to affiliation with specific political parties.

Important decisions were made during the meeting, which the party said would be implemented after consultation from PTI founder Imran Khan.

“The people have given their verdict in a peaceful and constitutional manner,” the PTI said, adding that now its time to protect the mandate.

Read More: 🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

The results of 257 out of the total 265 National Assembly constituencies where elections were held had been announced, which showed the independent candidates in the lead with 102 seats overall. The PML-N and PPP had won 73 and 54 seats, respectively, and were set to bag most of the 70 reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the house.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement had bagged 17 seats, while the PML-Q had three. The JUI-F and Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) had secured three and two seats, respectively. MWM and BNP had clinched one seat each.