PTI govt announces three-day convention for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will organise a three-day convention for overseas Pakistanis from March 13-15, ARY News reported.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference here in Islamabad along with PTI’s overseas chapter secretary Dr Abdullah.

“A three-day overseas convention is being organized in Islamabad from Sunday to recognize the services of expatriate Pakistanis for the country,” Farrukh Habib announced.

The state minister further shared that overseas Pakistanis from 25 countries have arrived in Islamabad to attend the convention. Habib said that remittances which were 418 billion in the past regime now stand over 430 billion.

He went on to say that over $3.5bn have so far been received in Roshan Digital Accounts, adding that Roshan Digital Account holders have also been given facility to get loans for the construction of houses in Pakistan.

While commenting on the country’s political situation, the information minister said that the no-confidence motion moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan will fall flat.

Farrukh Habib was confident that allies stand by the government.

Earlier it emerged that remittances sent home by Overseas Pakistanis in February 2022 increased by 2 per cent compared to Jan 2022, according to data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Read: OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS’ REMITTANCES FALL IN JANUARY

Workers’ remittances clocked in at $2.2 billion in Feb 2022, above the $2 billion mark for a 21th consecutive month.

The central bank said remittances increased by 2 per cent on month-on-month basis despite fewer working days compared to January and fell by 2.7 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Comments