PTI govt arranged refunding for subsidy: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had arranged refunding for the providing subsidy, ARY News reported on Friday.

While responding to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s criticism against the previous government, Shaukat Tarin criticised the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for not understanding the funding formula for the subsidies which was accepted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He blamed the PML-N government for artificially controlling the price of the US dollar before PTI’s tenure and highest imports. He added that the PTI government had faced the coronavirus pandemic phase and improved the national economy.

He detailed that the record economic growth was recorded in PTI’s tenure. PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have destroyed the national economy but not the PTI. He slammed that $33 billion funds were wasted due to the wrong policies of the present government. The growth rate was recorded at more than 5% during the last two years, whereas, the economic growth was 4.6% during the fourth year of PML-N’s government.

Shaukat Tarin said that it is a record figure of GDP growth at 5.5 per cent during the Imran Khan-led government but the current rulers are by terming it the worst economic performance. The PTI government had created 5.5 million job opportunities in the country while the agriculture growth was 4.4% which is the highest since 2004.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for providing zero relief to the common man during its 3.5-year tenure.

He said that Pakistan is having a huge burden of loans. The previous government had acquired Rs22,000 billion in loans and overall 80% of loans were increased during the last 3.5 years.

He also blamed the PTI government for loadshedding, saying if the power outages were ended in the country then why it is started again. He also questioned the PTI government to provide expenditure details of Rs22,000 billion loans.

