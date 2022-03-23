PTI govt decides to keep contact with allies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) govt has decided on Wednesday to continue its contacts with the coalition parties in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved by opposition against PM Imran Khan.

According to ARY News, a meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the committee decided to continue its contacts with the allies.

On the other hand, the government team held an important meeting with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). A delegation comprising Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Planning Minister Asad Umar reached Parliament Lodges and conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran to MQM members.

The meeting progressed positively and both sides agreed to continue the meetings.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he will not step down under any circumstances and claimed that he will emerge victorious from this no-confidence motion issue.

This he said while talking to journalists in Islamabad. PM Imran said he will show his trump card a day before voting on a no-confidence motion against him.

The politics of opposition is going to end and the allies will announce support to the PTI-led government after a public rally of March 27, PM Imran said.

