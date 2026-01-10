PTI Karachi rally gets N.O.C from Sindh government

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted conditional permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Karachi.

The provincial government has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing to holding of a meeting on 11 January. PTI will hold the public gathering at Bag-e-Jinnah Ground.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Deputy Commissioner of Karachi East has formally issued the permit to PTI.

According to the notification issued by the Sind Government, PTI is allowed to carry out political activities in the province in line with the law and the constitution, subject to strict compliance with the conditions set out in the NOC.

Sindh Information Minister stressed that the organisers will be responsible for maintaining law and order during the event. He emphasised that provocative speeches, inflammatory material and any sectarian content will be banned during the Jalsa. Speeches against state institutions will also not be permitted.

The organisers are required to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to conclude the programme before the designated time.

Sharjeel Memon has clarified that the district administration retains the authority to revoke rally permission at any stage due to security concerns.