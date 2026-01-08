PTI allowed to hold rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, Karachi: Nasir Hussain Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government is set to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Speaking in the ARY News programme Off The Record, the minister said that the provincial government would welcome PTI leaders in Sindh and allow them to carry out political activities, including public gatherings. He added that no political party’s peaceful struggle could be stopped, provided it remained within the law.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that discussions were ongoing with PTI leadership regarding the rally and clarified that there was no ban on holding public meetings in Karachi. He added that PTI had also submitted requests to hold rallies in Korangi and South districts.

According to the minister, PTI had initially sought permission to hold a rally on a road in Korangi. However, the deputy commissioner advised against it, citing potential traffic and security concerns, and suggested an alternative venue.

He said PTI later requested permission to hold the rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah, which the Sindh government has decided to approve. The minister reiterated that political gatherings in Karachi would be allowed in accordance with the law and that the provincial government was facilitating lawful political activity.

PTI Chairman Announces February 8 Countrywide Strike

On January 06, 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar announced a nationwide shutdown and wheel-jam strike on February 8, saying the party will stage full-scale protests across the country to press for its demands.

Speaking to the media at Dahgal Naka in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar said the protest is PTI’s constitutional right and the party already has a clear strategy in place. He added that the party leadership is united on the street movement, which is being carried out strictly in line with the instructions of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Addressing speculation about negotiations, the PTI chairman rejected the idea of talks being limited to a so-called meeting of “five key figures,” saying neither such a meeting is possible nor necessary. “If meetings are not being allowed, how can negotiations move forward?” he questioned.

Barrister Gohar said PTI leaders visit every Tuesday but are forced to return without any meetings. He revealed that no one has been allowed to meet Imran Khan for over a month, despite court orders.