PTI chief hails SC’s decision on SIC reserved seats

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Monday hailed the decision of SC on Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) reserved seats, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen outside the Supreme Court, Barrister Gohar hoped that the final verdict would also come in their favour after hearing the case.

He claimed that the government had lost a two-thirds majority after the SC’s decision. “The government has failed and is far away from the majority.”

Gohar said ‘PTI has 180 seats in the National Assembly’ and added safeguarding the masses’ basic rights is SC’s responsibility.

He also hoped that the apex court would take up the other cases soon.

Verdict

Supreme Court (SC) suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict on Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) reserved seats on Monday.

The three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah suspended the verdict pertaining to the allocation of reserved seats to other political parties.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that the case has been fixed for hearing and “we are suspending the ECP and PHC verdicts.”

Shah remarked that today’s suspension verdict only applies to the allocation of additional seats. He emphasized that the people’s mandate should be represented correctly in Parliament.