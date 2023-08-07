PTI has not suffered political dent after chairman’s arrest: Hammad Azhar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Hammad Azhar said Monday that PTI has not faced any political dent after its chairman’s arrest, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Hammad Azhar said that PTI has not suffered any political dent after its chairman’s arrest as everyone knew about how the ground was made for penalising him.

He added that PTI constituted different committees that are conducting sessions on a daily basis. Hammad Azhar said that a fake case was filed against the PTI chief.

He criticised that everyone would remember the history of how verdicts were given on a political basis. “PTI has exposed the tactics of using state institutions against us. We were expecting the same decision after observing the way of trial by the judge.”

“We are preparing for the elections which cannot be deferred easily. Voluntarily decisions cannot be taken with the two caretaker chief ministers (CMs) in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).”

Azhar said that the government would commit constitutional violation if it postpones elections. “A case will also be opened in future over constitutional violations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

He claimed that PTI will be more powerful if elections are postponed, however, it would weaken the country and increase the political instability.

He expressed hope that the top court will provide relief to PTI when the case is heard. He said that the foreign investors would be worried after witnessing the constitutional violations in Pakistan.

“PTI is ready to sit everyone if elections are being held in accordance with the Constitution.”

Azhar criticised that the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah and Naveed Qamar backed the elections under new census data during CCI but Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Raza Rabbani were opposing the decisions.