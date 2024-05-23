PTI headquarters partially demolished, office sealed in operation

ISLAMABAD: In a move to eliminate illegal construction in Islamabad, the anti-encroachment team of Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiated an encroachment operation at the head office of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the anti-encroachment team, accompanied by the district administration, has reached and sealed the PTI head office located at Sector G8/4.

Heavy machinery along with police personnel have been deployed outside the PTI central office, meanwhile, the CDA officials stated that the illegal constructions of offices belonging to political parties are being demolished.

The plot on which the PTI office is established is under scrutiny, as it is allotted to an individual named Sartaj Ali.

However, significant encroachments have been made by occupying adjacent land, including the construction of an additional floor in violation of building by-laws.

As part of an anti-encroachment operation, a portion of the PTI headquarters has been demolished, while the office of the political party has been sealed.

As per the CDA officials statement, a large-scale encroachment was established by occupying land adjacent to the plot.

The CDA officials stated that the various other violations have also been committed by the owner.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, the CDA spokesperson added.

On May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot.

The operation was conducted to enforce building rules and eliminate encroachments.