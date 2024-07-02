PTI hired PR firms for propaganda against Pakistan: Awn Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: IPP leader Awn Chaudhry on Tuesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of hiring public relations (PR) firms for spreading ‘propaganda’ against Pakistan and its institutions, alleging that the party was the ‘real enemy’ of the country, ARY News reported.

“PR firms were activated for spreading propaganda against Pakistan,” the IPP lawmaker said while addressing a press conference a day after United Nations (UN) Working Group on Arbitrary Detention held Imran’s detention was “without legal basis” and “politically motivated”.

In an opinion made public a day ago, the working group held that Imran’s prosecution and detention in the cipher and one of the two Toshakhana cases against him were “without legal basis” and politically motivated to exclude him from competing in the political arena.

Today, Awn Chaudhry alleged that PTI hired an international PR firm in 2016, which was introduced to them by former lawmaker Zulfi Bukhari. He claimed that these firms are involved in ‘assaulting’ Pakistan’s democracy.

At first, the IPP leader said, PTI claimed a US-backed conspiracy for ouster of Imran Khan-led government. “But now, you [Imran Khan-led party] are seeking help from the same country,” he said, while referring to a US Congress resolution calling for a thorough and independent investigation into any claims of interference or irregularities in 2024 elections.

“You claim to be a patriot but you are Pakistan’s real enemy”, he said, questioning the financial affairs for international PR firms. He also accused PTI of running a smear campaign against the country’s military and institutions, and of receiving money from abroad to do so.

He further alleged that he along with Imran Khan visited London in 2016 and set up a PR firm there. “The same firm is being used against Pakistan,” he claimed, adding that a lobby was set up to ‘damage’ the country.

Awn Chaudhry also accused PTI of conspiring against the country in collaboration with Jews. He claimed that he possessed the money trial of those “indidvuauls who are paying you for the campaign”.