PTI huddle crafts strategy to give opposition ‘surprise’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting of senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to work out a strategy to defeat the no-trust motion filed against him by the joint opposition.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Khan said, “I know what are they going to do. They [opposition leaders] are all scared, due to which they have ganged up.”

Also Read: PM Imran Khan decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

“My plan is ready. I will tell them now how to do politics,” he said, hitting out at leaders of the three major opposition parties.

Sources privy to the meeting said the huddle discussed a strategy to render the no-trust motion unsuccessful. Legal aspects of the motion and talks held with the PTI government allies, including PML-Q and MQM, over the past couple of days also came under discussion, they added.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over assurance of full support by the coalition partners, they said, adding that the senior leaders informed that several opposition MNAs will even support the government on the issue.

Also Read: No-confidence motion: Treasury MNAs to remain absent on voting day

“We have completed our homework. Let the opposition bang the drum for a few days, we will give them a surprise,” the sources quoted the leaders as saying.

The prime minister further said that he couldn’t be intimidated by such high-handed tactics. “I have worked out such a plan that they won’t be able to get the hang of it. I have faced this mafia before and will do so now,” he reiterated.

Comments