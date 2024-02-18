PTI Independent MPAs of KP to discuss govt formation today

PESHAWAR: A session of PTI-nominated independents, elected as members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been summoned in Peshawar today at the Speaker’s House, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

Ali Amin Gandapur will chair the session, who has been nominated as the next chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The session will consult over the issues related to formation of government in the province, sources said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder named Ali Amin Gandapur as the KP CM on last Tuesday.

The former prime minister announced this during his informal media talk in his trial in Adiala Jail.

The PTI-supported independents won a landslide victory in KP in the Feb 08 election.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the provincial assembly in 2013 on the PTI ticket.

He later successfully contested the 2018 general election of Pakistan and secured a seat in the National Assembly from Constituency NA-38 (Dera Ismail Khan-I).

Mr Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first PTI government in KP and served as Kashmir Affairs minister in former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.