PTI intra-party elections challenged in election commission

ISLAMABAD: A member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed petition against Intra-party elections of the party in the election commission, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The application has been filed by Raja Tahir Nawaz, a resident of Islamabad and a PTI member, in the Election Commission of Pakistan today.

Petitioner pleaded that the PTI’s constitution was not followed in intra-party elections. “A dummy panel was floated to conduct the party elections,” according to the plea.

“The responsibility was upon the party’s secretary general to hold intra-party elections,” he said.

The party member has sought the election commission’s order to declare recently held party elections and the secretary general directed to conduct re-election of the party.

Azizuddin Kakakhel Advocate filed petition in the ECP on behalf of Raja Tahir Nawaz.

It is to be mentioned here that the PTI’s founding member Akbar S Babar had termed the intra-party elections as drama.

In a video statement he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of ‘bat’ on stake.

He suggested constitution of an intra-party election commission, setting aside the election.

Akbar S Babar demanded running the PTI organization according to the party’s constitution.

In a press conference earlier, Akbar S Babar had declared the party election as fraud saying that he had reservations about the intra-party election.

He questioned what kind of elections were held by PTI where the founding members were not allowed to contest for the chairmanship.

He also announced to challenge the intra-party election.

It is to be mentioned here that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected unopposed as PTI’s new chairman, replacing incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.