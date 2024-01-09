PTI intra party polls not held as per constitution, PHC told

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told Peshawar High Court (PHC) that the intra-party elections of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not held as per the constitution, ARY News reported.

The ECP arguments came during the hearing of PTI’s petition against the commission’s decision regarding the intra-party elections.

The ECP counsel told the court that PTI believes in the secret election of its chairman however the party’s intra-party elections were not according to the constitution and urged to dispose off the PTI plea.

“Barrister Gohar signed on the record and submitted it to the Election Commission of Pakistan” Barrister Zafar stated, saying that the ECP have the authority to declare the intra-party polls null and void.

The hearing of PTI intra party election plea was adjourned till tomorrow 9am after both sides wrapped up their arguments.

On Dec 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.

The decision was taken in a consultatory meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to review the Peshawar High Court’s verdict on PTI intra-party elections that restored the electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

The electoral body has reportedly decided to move the divisional bench of Peshawar High Court for the dismissal of the stay order on the PTI intra-party elections verdict.

The PHC verdict

PHC Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel announced the verdict after reserving his order on a PTI petition against the ECP decision.

“After hearing the arguments from both sides, this Court reached to a conclusion that as elections are scheduled to be held on 08 February, 2024 and last date for allotment of election symbols is 13th January, 2024, so keeping in view the urgency, that a political party has been denuded of its symbol, meaning thereby that aspirants from the general public who were willing to vote for the petitioners’ party were divested of their right to vote as per their choice,” said the written order issued by PHC.