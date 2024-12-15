PTI is fond of pursuing ‘politics of violence’, says Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for pursuing a politics of violence.

In response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement, he said that none of PTI’s protests have ever been peaceful.

Terming PTI as Tehreek-e-Intishaar (Movement for Disorder), the Minister said that during the last protest, demonstrators, equipped with modern weapons, sten guns, tear gas shells, and grenades, stormed the federal capital and resorted to unprovoked firing.

He further said that May 9 and November 26 are the darkest days in the country’s history.

The Information Minister said that the guards of Ali Amin Gandapur were seen firing shots, adding that PTI wants to do politics over corpses.

He said they want unrest in the country and they have always sacrificed the state’s interest over political gain.

Attaullah Tarar said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already rejected PTI’s call for protests and will similarly reject their next call for disruption.