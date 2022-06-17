Friday, June 17, 2022
‘PTI is secretly happy over fuel hike,’ says Nasir Hussain Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is secretly happy over the fuel price hike and sad at Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list.

According to details, the PPP leader took to Twitter to criticize PTI and said that they are secretly very happy at the petroleum price hike. Similarly, PTI is secretly sad at Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list.

He added that after the PIA pilot licence scandal, and the threat letter conspiracy, the PTI has damaged the credibility of Pakistan diplomats. PTI wants to destabilize Pakistan at any cost, he added.

