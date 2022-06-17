‘PTI is secretly happy over fuel hike,’ says Nasir Hussain Shah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is secretly happy over the fuel price hike and sad at Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list.

جس طرح پٹرول کی قیمتیں بڑھنے کی PTIکو دل ہی دل میں بہت خوشی ہے اسی طرح FATF کی گرے لسٹ سے نکلنے کادل ہی دل میں بہت دُکھ ہے۔ یہ جماعت پاکستان کوہر حال میں غیر مستحکم دیکھنا چاہتی ہے۔PIA پائلٹس لائسنس کی سازش،خط کی سازش کے بعد پاکستانی ڈپلومیٹس کو دنیا بھر میں مشکوک PTI نے بنایا — Syed Nasir Hussain Shah (@SyedNasirHShah) June 17, 2022

According to details, the PPP leader took to Twitter to criticize PTI and said that they are secretly very happy at the petroleum price hike. Similarly, PTI is secretly sad at Pakistan’s removal from the FATF grey list.

Also Read: Sanghar journalist was shot dead over personal enmity: Nasir Shah

He added that after the PIA pilot licence scandal, and the threat letter conspiracy, the PTI has damaged the credibility of Pakistan diplomats. PTI wants to destabilize Pakistan at any cost, he added.

Comments