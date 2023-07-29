PTI issues show cause notice to Sindh MPAs

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to party MPAs in Sindh for violating the party policy, ARY News reported.

As per details, the notification was issued after the approval of PTI secretary general Omer Ayub. It stated that a show-cause notice was issued to the Sindh MPAs for violating party policy and voting for the MQM-P opposition leader.

The MPAs include Umar Umairy, Imran Ali Shah Sanjay Gangwani, Sachind Lakhwani, Rabia Azfar, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Kareem Bakhsh Gabo and Bilal Ahmed.

All the members who received the show-cause notice are bound to submit the explanation within three days and if their response is unsatisfactory the party will take action against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rana Ansar MPA of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was elected the Leader of Opposition in the Sindh Assembly to replace PTI’s Haleem Adil Shaikh.

Rana Ansar bagged 39 members’ support from 69 opposition members, including 20 MQM-P, 10 GDA members and nine PTI dissidents.

Sindh Assembly’s Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani while felicitating the new opposition leader said, “You are the first woman who has been elected as the leader of this house”.

New opposition leader thanked the party and Speaker Sindh Assembly. “A woman feels the agony of Sindh. The people of Sindh have elected me to this house, we have required water, gas and infrastructure”, she said.