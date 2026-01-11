Sohail Afridi insists on holding PTI jalsa in Karachi, calls on Karachiites to attend

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi has released a video message from Karachi, accusing the Sindh government of creating obstacles for a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) public gathering at Jinnah Bagh, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Sohail Afridi said the people of Sindh had shown him respect and hospitality, but claimed the Sindh government failed to uphold that spirit. “The people of Sindh gave us respect, but the Sindh government did not honour Sindh’s traditions, including the respect for the topi and ajrak,” he said.

He further alleged that roads leading to Jinnah Bagh had been blocked to stop PTI supporters from reaching the venue. “All routes to Jinnah Bagh have been closed, but despite this, our workers and supporters are reaching the venue in the form of rallies,” Sohail Afridi claimed.

Calling on Karachi’s residents to come out in large numbers, the KP chief minister said the rally would go ahead despite all restrictions. “The people of Karachi should reach the venue. The jalsa will take place and it will happen at all costs,” Sohail Afridi said.

The situation in the Jinnah Bagh area remains tense as PTI supporters continue to head towards the venue amid road closures and heightened security.

PTI allowed to hold Karachi public meeting under NOC conditions

Earlier, Sindh’s local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the government had permitted PTI to hold its public meeting with a delay of one or two hours.

“The reason of delay was the location they had selected for public meeting,” provincial minister said. “The place has been under the federal government,” he said.

“Now they are saying they will not hold their public meeting at the Bagh-e-Jinnah venue”.

“We could not allow them to hold their public meeting at roads,” Nasir Shah added.

The Sindh government granted conditional permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Karachi.

The provincial government issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing to hold a meeting on 11 January (today) at Bag-e-Jinnah Ground.