PTI-JUI engage in talks to reinforce opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: The head of the opposition alliance will be decided by all member parties with consensus, sources said while sharing inside story of the meeting between the PTI and JUI committees.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have been engaged in discussions to reinforce the opposition, despite lingering differences.

“The JUI said they will agree over the head of the alliance that will be consented by all parties,” sources said.

According to sources, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has demanded of an agreement over seat adjustment in the next elections. “Earlier in the PDM alliance we were subjected to betrayal,” JUI said in the meeting. “We don’t want similar treatment with us by the PTI later,” sources said.

The JUI has also expressed concerns regarding PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, sources said.

The PTI’s committee said that they will finalize the issue after holding consultations with the party’s founder.

The JUI-F leaders, outlined the reservations of their party, before committing to any alliance. Talks also centered on collective efforts within the parliament on key national issues and potential legislation.

Although both parties have maintained contact in recent months, a breakthrough for a formal working relationship yet to be materialized.