PTI, JUI-F agree to begin formal talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have agreed to hold formal talks, ending a three-week-long deadlock between the two parties, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting was held at the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman last night, attended by PTI leader Asad Qaiser and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The meeting discussed various issues, including the country’s political situation, economy and parliamentary affairs.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of forming an alliance, on the situation emerged after February 8 elections.

PTI and JUI-F agreed to establish negotiating committees to hold formal talks. The PTI has already formed a five-member committee, while the JUI-F is expected to announce its committee soon.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman in favour of consensus between JUI-F, PTI

The development was confirmed by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, stating that the talks will focus on finding common ground between the two parties.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.