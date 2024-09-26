PTI, JUI-F delegations to ‘discuss’ constitutional amendments today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation is scheduled to meet JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman today to discuss proposed constitutional amendments, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the meeting will take place in Islamabad and will be attended by legal teams from both parties.

Sources said that the agenda includes a discussion on the proposed constitutional amendments and the future strategy for both sides.

Additionally, the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Ordinance will also be discussed during the meeting, sources added.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government.

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.