PTI, JUI-F likely to ‘join hands’ against govt

ISLAMABAD: In a new round of talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and once again invited him to join the joint opposition alliance, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development said that Asad Qaiser met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on special directives of PTI founder Imran Khan. The meeting was kept off the record.

The sources said that during the meeting, Asad Qaiser once again extended an invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the ranks of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan.

The PTI and JUI-F decided to continue talks as another meeting between leaders of the Imran Khan-founded party and Maulana Fazlur Rehman is scheduled for the next 3-4 days.

The sources privy to the development said the meeting will be held at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where they will discuss possibility of launching a joint movement against the government

“The PTI and JUI-F have already agreed on various proposals and strategies to launch an anti-government movement under the banner of the joint opposition alliance or any new platform,” the sources said.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman in favour of consensus between JUI-F, PTI

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it would be ‘fortunate’ if his party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) develop a consensus.

In an interview with a private news channel, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that there were big ‘mountain-sized’ differences between the two parties. “PTI’s delegation has come to us and as per our tradition, we have welcomed them,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman added.

The JUI-F chief said that if their issues with the PTI get resolved, it would be good. “If not, every political party has its stance and opinion,” he said.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that PTI’s delegation had suggested resolving some issues, and both parties agreed to do so.

He said one or two people from PTI come up with ‘inappropriate’ statements against the JUI-F, adding that they don’t take those statements seriously.