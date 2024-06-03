PTI-JUI’s possible alliance a sign of ‘doomsday’: Kundi

QUETTA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday asserted that a possible alliance between Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F and PTI was a sign of doomsday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the KP Governor said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a ‘democratic person’ and will not sit on PTI’s truck. “A possible alliance between JUI-F and PTI will be a sign of doomsday”.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that his party was in talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI-F, but an alliance has not been formed yet.

Speaking to journalists, the PTI chairman said that both parties have formed negotiating teams to discuss issues and explore possibilities of an alliance.

The May 23 meeting between delegations of PTI and JUI-F ended without any breakthrough, with Fazlur Rehman emphasising that the priorities of political parties on national issues should be the same.

Today, Kundi alleged that the PTI was backing off from its tweets – a controversial post regarding Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He emphasised that talks can only be held with those who accept the Constitution of Pakistan.

Referring to law-and-order situation in KP, Faisal Karim accused the PTI government of settling some people in the province who have picked up arms.

The governor expressed his reluctance to engage in film-like dialogue with the PTI government, saying that social media and ground realities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are different.