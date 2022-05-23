PTI Karachi decides to observe sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to observe a sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi in Karachi in connection with the party’s long march to Islamabad under the head of “battle for the real freedom”, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

PTI’s long march towards Islamabad would begin on May 25. The announcement was made by Imran Khan on Sunday.

The decision to sit in at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi was taken in a meeting of the PTI Karachi chapter, chaired by its president Bilal Ghaffar.

Initially, PTI will block one point in the city and the decision to block more points will be taken according to the prevailing situation.

In case of expected arrest of the leadership, plan B has been finalised, the sources privy to the development said.

Families have been also invited to attend the sit-in of PTI to record protest against the regime change in Pakistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Imran Khan addressed an important press conference after chairing the party’s core committee session to finalise the strategy and date of Islamabad’s long march.

