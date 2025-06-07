PTI lacks public support, preparation for protest movement, says Rana Sana

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) for Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan said that after making national defense invincible and achieving unprecedented successes on diplomatic fronts, now we have the focus on stabilizing the economy on sustained and permanent basis.

Talking to media after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer at his public secretariat here on Saturday, he said that Pakistan has overcome economic distress and now it was moving towards economic growth steadily.

However, national unity, political stability and alignment on charter of economy were imperative to overcome the current challenges.

He said that collective strength of the people and Pak Armed Forces (PAF) had played a crucial role in preserving national integrity and deterring external threats.

Commenting on recent developments, Rana said that India without any provocation attempted an assault on Pakistan last month only due to arrogance. However, the valiant response by PAF backed by the nation’s unflinching support thwarted the aggression and shattered nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

He hailed the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and termed it as a landmark victory that has solidified Pakistan’s image globally as a strong nuclear power.

He congratulated Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal,Syed Asim Munir along with every soldier involved for this significant achievement.

Rana Sanaullah further said that under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister(PM) Shahbaz Sharif,Pakistan has embarked on a journey of sustainable economic development.

He called upon all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join hands in the national interest and reach a consensus on a “Charter of Economy” similar to the unity demonstrated between May 6 and 10.

He appealed all political parties to put their political differences at backseat for greater national and forge unity for economic reforms in the country as 240 million citizens were grappling with inflation and rising living costs.

He urged the opposition leaders to respond positively to the invitation of PM for dialogue and work together for establishing a neutral and transparent election commission so that fair and indisputable future elections could be ensured.

Highlighting Pakistan’s improved global standing,Rana Sanaullah said that now Pakistan enjoys respect and recognition from international stakeholders who previously ignored its concerns.

However,he warned that if political actors continue to prioritize personal or factional interests over national welfare,it could endanger the national future.

He called upon the citizens to pressure political leaders so that they could prioritize the national interests against their personal vendetta.

Commenting on PTI’s protest movement,Rana Sanaullah described it as ineffective and said that it has lack of preparation and public support. It is widely known who supported PTI from their 2011 rally up to the 2018 elections.

“It will be a grave injustice with the nation If Imran Khan’s released is conditioned on the national economic progress”,he added.

Responding to a question about India’s aggressive posture,Rana Sanaullah said that Modi government was operating under a radical RSS-driven agenda that is hostile towards Pakistan and Muslims.

He said that India would not dare to attack Pakistan again though efforts to destabilize the country through terrorism are likely to continue.

He said that the Pak military has successfully fulfilled its role and now it is the responsibility of political leadership to forge unity for national development.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) was taking local body elections seriously which would be held on party basis and it would participate in it actively under the new Local Government Act.

Responding to another query, Rana Sanaullah said that Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz is working on several welfare projects including Kisan Card, Mazdoor Card and Card for Persons with Disabilities to uplift life standard of common citizens.

It was the PMLN’s tenure when landmark national initiatives such as nuclear tests were completed and today, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has also entered the field with a renewed vision for public service, he added.