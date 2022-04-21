PTI holds massive rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a massive rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan against the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following his ouster as the prime minister, Imran Khan is making a strong comeback in politics as he holds public rallies across the country. His rallies in Peshawar, and later in Karachi, had huge success as thousands came out to support him.

Three different enclosures have been set up for the rally, general enclosures for the general public, ladies for women and family enclosures for the families.

The main stage with 40 containers has been prepared for the rally that has a seating capacity of 100 people.

Strict security measures have been put in place to avoid any untoward incidents.

Imran Khan’s address

Imran Khan has announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will neither accept slavery nor the imported government.

While addressing a massive rally at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan today, Imran Khan said that he will unveil the strategy in the public gathering today.

Imran Khan said that the rulers of Pakistan are being selected by the foreign countries who put their consciences on sale. The people are now aware of a selected government that is imposed by external powers, he added.

“I will never accept this imported government, selected rulers and the gang of thieves at any cost.”

“I was trying to make Pakistan’s foreign policy independent. Whatever decisions we are making in the interests of the Pakistanis but not to appease someone else. Threats had also been given in the past and the rulers had surrendered on a telephone call.”

“I had taken up the issue of blasphemy and Islamophobia on every platform. However, they did not like my move to raise my voice on this issue.”

“I have never taken dictation from anyone nor I will do this in future.”

Sheikh Rasheed’s address

Awami Muslim League chairman Sheikh Rasheed lauded the people of Lahore for attending the PTI’s public rally in large numbers. Recalling his recent KSA’s visit to Umrah, Sheikh Rasheed said he saw women crying for Imran Khan at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

The former interior minister held PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari responsible for the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

He said the civil war will break loose in Pakistan if anything happens to Imran Khan.

Asad Umar’s speech

The PTI secretary-general, Asad Umar in his speech said that this was the same ground from where Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah announced the establishment of a separate country for Muslims.

Asad Umar said the government will never bow down before any country and accept slavely and Pakistan will emerge as an independent state in a true spirit.

Murad Saeed administers oath to public

Addressing the charged crowd at Minar-e-Pakistan, Murad Saeed asked people who raised the voice against Islamophobia at every international forum and get the resolution passed by the UN.

He vowed to fight every conspiracy against Pakistan. Murad Saeed also took oath from the participants of the public gathering.

Hammad Azhar’s speech

Former federal minister and PTI leader, Hammad Azhar said that a mass public movement has been initiated in Pakistan against the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister through ‘US conspiracy’.

He said that millions of people are on the roads from Khyber to Karachi for the sake of their future and Pakistan. The former minister alleged that corrupt leaders have been given power in Pakistan through conspiracy.

Babar Awan’s address

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Babar Awan said that Imran Khan accepted Supreme Court’s verdict but we will file a review against it and will fight the case in the court.

He said PTI accepts the court’s decision but cannot accept the puppets of America.

Zartaj Gul’s speech

PTI Leader Zartaj Gul in her address said that the court was convened on April 3 at midnight. She exclaimed that Imran Khan said at that time, now I will go to the people.

Talking about the foreign conspiracy she added a script was written in coordination with national traitors abroad.

The PTI leader brutally criticizing the PMLN led government stated that some thieves have been imposed on us.

The first cabinet meeting seemed as if a meeting of thieves and looters, she added.

She further lambasted PDM leadership expressing that they have no shame, adding that a script is also being written in the court of Allah.

You can never buy 220 million people, Imran Khan will win by a two-thirds majority, imported government unacceptable, unacceptable, she said.

Transmission of ARY News taken down in different cities

The transmission of ARY News has been taken down in different cities of the country for showing PTI’s power show in Lahore against the ‘foreign conspiracy’.

The transmission has been taken down in Islamabad’s different sectors, Rawalpindi, Lahore’s different areas including PCSIR, College Road and surrounding areas. The transmission is also blacked out in Jhang, Zafarwal, Mansehra and other areas.

Internet services suspended in Lahore

Former federal minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that internet services have been taken down in Lahore.

Chaudhry said that they are receiving information from the party leaders and workers that the internet services have been partially suspended in the surrounding areas of Minar-e-Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz directs to ensure foolproof security of Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Interior Ministry to ensure foolproof security of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister issued the directives in view of the reports of security threats to the life of former prime minister Imran Khan.

DC’s security threat letter to PTI

Deputy Commissioner Lahore wrote a letter to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership regarding the security threats ahead of tomorrow’s public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Amid security threats, Imran Khan was advised to address the public rally via video link, the DC stated in a letter penned to the PTI leadership.

