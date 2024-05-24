PTI laments ‘bulldozing’ of central office, announces to move court

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday lamented demolition of portion of party’s Central Secretariat, announcing to move court against the incumbent government’s ‘illegal move’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following PTI’s core committee meeting, party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan lambasted the authorities for ‘violating’ the sanctity of his party’s Central Secretariat in the federal capital.

“In a democracy, the central office of a party is sanctified,” he said, terming the bulldozing of central office a “cowardly act”. He alleged that the Central Secretariat was demolished without any ‘reasons or prior notice’.

Barrister Gohar announced that PTI will file a petition in court against the demolition and sealing of his party’s office, hoping for justice from the judiciary.

Taking over the presser, Omar Ayub criticised the government for its “fascist tactics” and said that the party will not be deterred by such actions.

He also condemned the arrest of PTI workers and leaders, including Aamir Mughal, who was taken into custody by police last night.

Meanwhile, Shibli Faraz noted that the demolition of their central office is a clear indication of ‘victory in their struggle’. While condemning the government’s actions, he said that they are “ruining the country’s economy and democracy”.

He claimed that the steps aimed at victimising PTI further damaged the image of Pakistan in the international community. “Yasmin Rashid is also fighting for life at the hospital,” he regretted.

The “system of fascism” is about to collapse, Shibli said, adding that they have already won this fight. Slamming the authorities over yesterday’s operation, the senator said: “Now they are using force.”

The presser came a day after Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished portion of PTI’s Central Secretariat in Islamabad.

As per the CDA officials statement, a large-scale encroachment was established by occupying land adjacent to the plot.

Despite several warnings and notices, including ones issued on November 19, 2020, February 22, 2021, June 14, 2022, and September 4, 2023, the violations were not addressed, while on May 10, 2024, the CDA issued orders to seal the plot, the CDA spokesperson added.