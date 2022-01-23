PTI lawmaker fined over traffic violation in Karachi

KARACHI: The traffic police on Sunday challaned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Shahzad Qureshi for breaking traffic laws in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI MPA from PS-111 Karachi South-V was fined Rs400 over breaking a traffic signal in the metropolis.

This is not the first time the PTI lawmaker has been fined for breaking traffic rules in the port city.

In one such incident that was reported in 2019, the police had fined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPA Adeel Ahmed for breaking traffic laws in Karachi.

Adeel Ahmed was fined for rs. 400 over breaking traffic signal in the metropolis.

The lawmaker while rendering an apology to the policeman said, he was crossing the signal in speed in his vehicle, could not notice when the signal become red.

He paid the challan and said it’s everyone’s responsibility to abide the law.

