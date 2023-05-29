PTI lawmakers deplore May 9 violence, move resolution in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators have strongly deplored the May 9 violent protests and moved a resolution in the upper house of the Parliament to condemn the mayhem, ARY News reported.

Speaking out outside the Parliament House, PTI Senators Faisal Saleem, Humayun Muhammad, Seemee Ezdi, Falak Naz، Zeeshan Khanzada strongly condemned the May 9 incidents and said that the Pakistan Army is our army۔

Senator Faisal Saleem said that whatever happened on May 9 was very bad and added PTI is the first party that has moved a condemnation resolution in the Senate۔

“We are very sorry, this is our country and we are ashamed,” Senator Faisal Saleem said on the violent protests that broke out after Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case. “We are from Pakistan Army and stand firm and united with the forces.”

Read more: May 9 Riots: Prosecution team formed for legal support

Senator Humayun Mohammad claimed the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are shedding crocodile tears، If their hearts were really sad then there would have been no memogate and Dawnleaks scandals.

Senator Seemee Ezdi strongly condemned setting Jinnah House and Radio Pakistan Peshawar building on fire and demanded a transparent inquiry into the violent clashes to identify the responsible behind the violence۔

Senator Falak Naz Pakistan and Pakistan Army come first before party affiliation. She also condemned the desecration of the martyrs on May 9 and attacks on military installations.

PTI lawmaker of the upper house of the Parliament, Zeeshan Khanzada also strongly condemned the riots.