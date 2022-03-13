PTI lawmakers warn legal action against Jang group over ‘fake stories’

Thirty-three lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced to take legal action against the Jang media group for publishing ‘fake news’ in Urdu daily against them for leaving the political party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PTI lawmakers declared the Jang group a ‘factory of fake stories’ and refuted the Urdu daily’s report for leaving the political party.

The 33 lawmakers of PTI announced to file a lawsuit against the Daily Jang newspaper if it does not publish a denial and a clarification of its ‘fake story’. They unanimously said that journalism is not the name of spreading false stories and stigmatising people.

They said that it is unfortunate that the journalistic approach of the Jang group revolves around fake stories.

READ: PTI TO BOYCOTT JANG, GEO GROUP OVER ITS ‘BIASED’ REPORTING: SHAHBAZ GILL

They added that a case is already being heard by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the fabricated and fake stories.

The PTI lawmakers slammed that the Jang group is now becoming a pioneer of publishing unverified stories and then tendering apologies to avoid facing legal actions.

The announcement came in amid the political developments in view of the upcoming no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan brought up by the opposition parties.

They demanded the journalist organisations take steps for curbing the business of false stories in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to boycott Jang and Geo Group for its ‘biased’ reporting.

The announcement was made by Adviser to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communications, Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

We contacted Geo Jang Group several times and registered a protest on the ‘biased’ reporting toeing PML-N’s agenda. The Geo Jang Group had poisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s yesterday’s speech in its reports, Gill said in his tweet.

ہم نے بار بار جیو ٹی وی اور جنگ گروپ سے رابطہ کیا۔ یک طرفہ ن لیگی ایجنڈے پر احتجاج ریکارڈ کروایا۔ وزیراعظم کی کل کی تقریر پر جیو جنگ نے جس طرح زہر پھیلایا اس سے اب تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان کو معلوم ہو گیا ہوگا کہ کیوں PTI نے ن لیگ کے اس اہم اتحادی کے پروگراموں کا بائیکاٹ کیا ہے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 12, 2022

Now have made the PTI workers aware of why the party had boycotted the programs of this important ally of the PML-N, he added.

Shahbaz Gill further said that all the leaked audios of Maryam Safdar clearly stated that the Geo Jang group is a part of the party but we still recorded our protest in a democratic way.

Shahbaz Gill said that now it is our democratic right not to go to the channel which has become a party against us.

