PTI lawyers booked for attacking Khawar Maneka outside court

ISLAMABAD: A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers for allegedly attacking Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi outside court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIR stated that 20-25 people, including Advocate Usman Riaz, Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir, and Ansar Kiani, attacked Khawar Maneka which resulted in his injuries.

The lawyers allegedly tried to intimidate and influence the judicial proceedings, and were charged with terrorism and nine other counts.

The FIR further stated that the lawyers, led by Fatehullah, chanted slogans and attacked Khawar Maneka, saying that they would not let him live.

Fatehullah, Naeem Panjotha, and Advocate Ejaz Bhatti allegedly beat Khawar Maneka, while officials Irshad and Waheed tried to intervene but were disarmed by the lawyers.

Lawyer Fatehullah also allegedly quarreled with Constable Khalid and tore his uniform.

Yesterday, Khawar Maneka was attacked by lawyers outside court, where Judge Shahrukh Arjumand was hearing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s plea against Nikah Case conviction.

Women hurled bottles at Khawar Maneka after his allegedly derogatory remarks during the case hearing.

Imran Khan – Bushra Bibi marriage

The former prime minister married Bushra Bibi in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikah in the presence of former Pakitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.

Sentence

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case.

The reserved verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ nikah case against Imran Khan and former First Lady, Bushra Bibi was announced by Judge Qudratullah.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.