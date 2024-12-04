PTI leader Alamgir Khan arrested from Karachi residence

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and ‘Fixit’ founder Alamgir Khan has been detained by the police from his residence on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The former MNA was arrested during a raid at his house in Block 7 of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi.

The police party with more than a dozen policemen reached the residence of the ‘Fixit’ founder while women police constables also accompanied them.

Alamgir Khan was arrested in connection to his involvement in the PTI November 26 ‘do-or-die’ protest call by PTI founder Imran Khan at D-Chowk, Islamabad, which saw mayhem following the crackdown against PTI protesters, sources said.

PTI founder Imran Khan and key leaders of the party are also facing arrest over the D-Chowk protest.

Earlier An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad issued arrest warrants for several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including the party’s founder Imran Khan, in connection with a protest held at D-Chowk.

According to reports, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the warrants as part of Case No. 1032, which involves allegations of illegal activities during the protest. The warrants were secured by Kohsar Police, targeting 96 individuals named in the case.

Prominent figures facing arrest warrants include PTI founder’s wife Bushra Bibi, Barrister Gohar, Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Aamir Mughal. Other PTI leaders such as Omar Ayub, Khalid Khurshid, Faisal Javed, and Sher Afzal Marwat are also among those named.

Last year the ‘Fixit’ founder Alamgir Khan and three others were acquitted in a case about throwing sewerage water outside the chief minister’s house gate.