PTI leader Ali Zaidi’s residence declared sub-jail

KARACHI: The Sindh home department Tuesday declared the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Zaidi a sub-jail, ARY News reported.

A notification to this effect was issued by Sindh home department.

The decision was made in exercise of powers under the Section 541(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 6(a) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Act, 2019, and Rule 2(1)(s) of the Sindh Prisons and Corrections Services Rules 2019.

The moves comes hours after the Sindh High Court (SHC) Monday issued notices to Sindh Home Department, I.G. Sindh and others over a plea against the arrest of PTI Sindh president Ali Zaidi.

Petitioner Yasmeen Zaidi, Ali Zaidi’s wife, pleaded to the high court to order the provincial government and the Sindh Police to release Ali Zaidi.

“Ali Zaidi was illegally detained on May 09”, according to the petition.

“The constitution of Pakistan allows right to peaceful protest to each citizen of the country”, according to the petition.

The PTI leader was arrested on May 9 by law enforcement agencies following a protest in the Baloch Colony area in the wake of Imran Khan’s arrest.

Protests erupted in several cities of the country after Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced protests across the country following the arrest of its chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.