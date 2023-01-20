PTI leader Arsalan Taj’s categorical reply to alliance with PPP

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi leader Arsalan Taj Hussain on Friday gave a categorical reply to a question regarding an alliance with Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) after LG-polls in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The party leader Arslan Taj clarified that there was no contact with the PPP at any level, and said that there is no scope for any kind of alliance with the PPP.

Arslan Taj said that the party that made an alliance with PPP will be considered enemies of Sindh and Karachi. PPP’s B-team should stop the unsuccessful efforts of spreading propaganda against other political parties.

Earlier, while speaking in ARY News’ program “Bakhabar Savera”, Haleem Adil Sheikh complained that the night before the local body elections, no one have any idea whether the elections would be held or not, the PPP leadership has no interest in the voters.

Haleem Adil Sheikh further said that PTI is rejecting the local government polls held in Karachi and Sindh due to the confusing situation made in the province by PPP.

