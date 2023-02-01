Case registered against PTI leader over remarks against institutions

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar Khan over ‘remarks against state institutions’, ARY News reported.

According to details, a case was registered against PTI leader in Women Police Station located at Markaz G-7, Islamabad over remarks against institutions.

Shandana Gulzar was booked under multiple provisions including Section 153 A [Promoting enmity between different groups], Section 124 A [Sedition] and Section 505 [Statements conducing to public mischief].

The first information report (FIR) stated that the party leader Shandana Gulzar spoke against institutions on a private TV programme, adding that Gulzar tried to spread confusion among civilians.

Moreover, Shandana Gulzar attempted conspiracy on a provincial, regional, and ethnic basis, and tried to create hatred among people to spread riots in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was arrested by Islamabad police from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged against him for using ‘threatening’ language against the ECP and its members.

The PTI leader was booked under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Fawad Chaudhry in his speech outside Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore, Fawad warned the ECP, its members, and their families.

