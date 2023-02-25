PTI leader challenges transfers, postings by caretaker govt

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser has challenged the transfers and postings by the caretaker government in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Asad Qaiser filed a petition through his counsel Barrister Gohar Khan to the Peshawar High Court (PHC), challenging the transfers and postings made by the caretaker government. The provincial government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the administration were made parties in the case.

The petition stated that the caretaker government took illegal steps by making transfers and postings which were violations of the election rules. It added that the caretaker government is responsible for holding free and fair elections but not making the transfers of the government officers.

Qaiser pleaded with the PHC to nullify the caretaker government’s notification.

In another move, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the suspension of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) by-election schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Assembly (NA) seats.

The PTI filed a petition to Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking the suspension of KP by-elections, scheduled to be held on March 16.

The petition was filed on behalf of PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs). The Speaker National Assembly, Secretary Assembly, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Government were made respondents.

The by-elections will be held in the constituencies of NA-4 Swat, NA-17 Haripur, NA-18 Swabi, NA-25 and NA-26 Nowshera, NA-32 Kohat, NA-38 Dera Ismail Khan and NA-43 Khyber.

