PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry meets TLP’s Saad Rizvi

LAHORE: Leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry Saturday met recently released chief of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Rizvi at his home, ARY NEWS reported.

Ejaz Chaudhry congratulated the TLP chief Saad Rizvi over his release and presented him with a flower bouquet.

Ejaz Chaudhry said that he had expressed his satisfaction over the release of Saad Rizvi and had therefore come to meet him after an agreement between the government and TLP was implemented.

On November 18, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi has been released from jail following an agreement with the government.

The interior ministry had previously decided to withdraw over 40 cases against Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi and others in going forward with the agreement the government hammered out with the party.

The cases against the party whose sentences are upto three-year or more will be repealed by the government, the sources inside the ministry told.

But the concession is not limited to those 40 cases only, which only marks the first phase of the agreement the government hammered out with TLP. The sources have added that in the second phase, cases with sentences of up to five years will also be revoked and that the government of Punjab has already begun taking steps to that effect.

The government also implemented another point of an agreement reached with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as it removed the name of the organisation’s chief Saad Rizvi from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

