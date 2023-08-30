PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was arrested after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.

The police were seeking Sheikh’s arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.

Sheikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh approached Sindh High Court challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case.

Sheikh maintained that he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court also barred the authorities from arresting him in any case.

He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC.

The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him.